MUMBAI—Varun Dhawan was recently a special guest on Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 2.” The actor, who was there to promote his film “October,” spent some time with the top four contestants Ritik Diwaker, Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati.
The contestant that caught his attention was Diwaker. He was so moved by the plight of the Kanpur-based 11-year-old boy that he decided to sponsor his education. Diwaker impressed Dhawan with his performances on songs like “Bulleya,” “Dil Diyan Gallan” and the title track of “Dangal.” Dhawan had seen some of his earlier acts too and was bowled over by his happy feet.
When he learned that the boy’s father, Gaurishankar Diwaker, is unable to work as his left hand is nonfunctional, Varun Dhawan decided to help the child as he did not want his child to suffer. Delighted with the news, Diwaker’s mother Neha shared that the actor has assured them that he will help them with whatever they need, be it his education or pursuing dance.
“My husband can’t work because of his hand. I run the house by working in a factory making red salt. I’m grateful to Varun-sir for doing this; it will be a big help for us,” she said.
Dhawan admitted that he had kept track of the show on social media and was impressed with the kids. After “ABCD2,” he is set to do another dance film with director Remo D’Souza.
