MUMBAI—National award winner and Mother Teresa award winner, Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal, added another feather in her overcrowded cap recently as she was honored at the UK House of Commons for not just her outstanding contribution to music but for her charitable initiatives as well.
The function by the Members of Parliament from the lndo-British All Party Parliamentary Group saw politicians, journalists from Asian radio, TV and print media, together with leading representatives of the Indian Music Industry in the UK in attendance.
Paudwal, who has to her credit over 1500 songs in several Indian languages in a period of four and half decades, is humility personified as she said, “Awards and acknowledgments matter to an artiste. It is the love of the people that goads us to grow at every stage. My felicitation is at a place that is steeped in history, is over 800 years old and is considered the mother of all Parliaments. I felt blessed with the love of the people, and appreciation from unknown quarters. It is touching to know your efforts have reached corners of the world!”
Currently, besides her world tour, for which she has traveled to the UK and Australia so far, and is traveling to Sri Lanka and the United States of America next, Paudwal is working on a major devotional project.
Asked about her regular support to martyrs’ families and lifesaving operations for the underprivileged and the poor, Paudwal said, “It is merely my contribution as an individual back to society, something that I do from my heart and generally don’t talk much about.”
Incidentally, Paudwal is also involved in helping solve issues of malnutrition and electricity in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. The singer, who made a low-key and largely non-credited debut in “Abhimaan” (1973) followed by a regular song in “Kalicharan” (1976) became a top singer from the 1980s after “Hero” (1983).
