MUMBAI—In the ever-changing landscape of contemporary times, there are more career crossovers than ever before.
Granddaughter of veteran film director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Tapur Chatterji, who made a mark as of India’s foremost supermodels in the ‘90s, has recently forayed into design and interiors and launched her own entrepreneur outfit.
(For those who came in very late, editor-filmmaker Mukherjee has directed masterpieces like “Anupama,” “Anand,” “Guddi,” “Abhimaan,” Chupke Chupke” and “Golmaal” (1979) and edited Bimal Roy’s “Madhumati” and Manmohan Desai’s “Coolie.”)
With a background in art and architecture from Rachna School of Art and Architecture, national award winner Chatterji has utilized her decade-long experience in the fashion world to breathe aesthetics into her design venture.
Projects for Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan already feature as part of the professional repertoire of “Tapur Chatterji- Design & Décor.”
Stated Chatterji, “Designing has always been my childhood dream. While modeling was accidental, designing was destined. When I design something, I am creating a brand new extension of myself and this process is quite exciting. From an inspiration perspective, I love structured patterns that evolve in a fluid and innovative way. There is a lot of Moorish architecture that influences my line of thought.”
Endorsing Chatterji’s body of work Soha Ali Khan said, “Tapur designed Inaaya’s nursery, and it was perfect. She executed our vision perfectly. She has impeccable taste and is thorough in her work personally overseeing every tiny detail until it is exact. She extends herself beyond the scope of work and is such a wonderful person to work with on something as precious and potentially stressful as designing your baby’s room.”
What a strange mix of a supermodel who is successful in a totally different, creative field! Incidentally, Soha’s mother Sharmila Tagore was one of the favorites of Chaterjee’s grandfather, who had directed her in “Anupama” (after which he named his bungalow), “Satyakam” and “Chupke Chupke.”
