Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani have both dismissed the buzz that she quit the Yash Raj Hrithik-Tiger Shroff film because he allegedly flirted with her, with Roshan angrily terming it “garbage.”
Director David Dhawan is reviving his hit series of “No. 1” comedies (“Coolie No. 1,” “Hero No. 1,” “Biwi No. 1” and “Jodi No. 1” – there was also a flop, “Shaadi No. 1”) with a new film starring son Varun Dhawan.
Masaba Gupta (daughter of Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards), a designer, and producer Madhu Mantena have decided to go through a six-month “trial separation” to “know what they want out of life.”
Vidya Balan’s essay of the late Indira Gandhi will now not be a film but a web series, as Ronnie Screwvala feels that there is too much material.
Balan has also shot in the house of the late NTR (for 12 years) in Hyderabad for the politician’s biopic, in which she plays his wife, Basavatarakam.
Only Shafqat Amanat Ali (who has sung for many Hindi films) took up for Atif Aslam when he sang his Indian song “Tera Hone Laga Hoon” from “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” (2009) at the Pakistan Independence Day event in New York and came under fire.
After three failed attempts in “Goliyon Ki RasLeela - RamLeela,” “Bajirao Mastani” and “Dil Dhadakne Do” (as siblings), Ranveer Singh finally gets to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose biggest fan he claims to be, in Karan Johar’s “Takht.”
Khan is, however, demanding a fee that is 50 percent more than before after the success of “Veere Di Wedding.”
Sunny Leone has launched an initiative on a crowd-funding platform to fund the Rs. 2 million needed for the kidney transplant of her man Friday Prabhakar Yedle, whose treatment she is looking after for a year since he was diagnosed with kidney failure.
Anurag Basu is making a film catering to the woes and life of urban India and has signed Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut and reportedly Abhishek Bachchan for this multi-starrer.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Malavika Mohanan of Majid Majidi’s “Beyond The Clouds” will co-star with Rajinikanth in a Kartik Subbaraj directorial being shot right now in Darjeeling, and Siddiqui calls working with the South icon “A learning process.”
Bohra Bros. Productions Pvt. Ltd. owes a huge sum to Jain Entertainment Network Pvt. Ltd., and the latter has filed a petition that is likely to prevent the release of the Anupam Kher film “The Accidental Prime Minister” produced by the former.
Pravesh Sippy, son of late producer N.N. Sippy, has announced the remake of his father’s classic production “Woh Kaun Thi?” and one of his production partners is KriArj Entertainment, which he claims is “back on track” after they moved out, or were compelled to, from about six projects.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged a “hefty” Re. 1 for doing the title-role in “Manto” directed by Nandita Das, who says that even Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta and Ranvir Shorey besides Javed Akhtar in his acting debut, were similarly supportive.
Shefali Jariwala, the music video sensation of the early millennium (“Kaanta Lagaa”) is back in the web series “Baby Come Naa.” She was out of action since “Nach Baliye 5” in 2013.
Sooraj Pancholi is set to launch an ath-leisure brand that targets men.
Actress Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi will star in the Indo-German love story “Once Again,” written and directed by Kanwal Sethi.
Actress and MP Hema Malini got the Juhu police to remove 50 derelict cars left in her Juhu neighborhood.
Karan Johar is set to do another season of “Koffee With Karan” from Oct. 21, and (strong) buzz is that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones will be his first guests.
Sidharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor are the likely leads for Karan Johar’s “Dostana 2.”
Sanjay Kapoor is set to play niece Sonam Kapoor’s father in “The Zoya Factor.”
Shah Rukh Khan is set to do a promo video for Ekta Kapoor, who is bringing back her soap, ”Kasauti Zindagii Kay” in a reboot.
“India Strikes—10 Days” on the Uri attacks, features Amit Sadh as the lead actor in the web series, which is directed by Samar Khan.
Subhash Ghai was conferred the Heroes Behind The Heroes award from Sony YAY! ahead of Teacher’s Day, for “his contribution to Cinema and being an inspiration and fabulous teacher,” and the award was presented by the channel’s character KickO.
Gautham Menon is set to direct a web series on Jayalalitha.
There is more to just friendship, goes the buzz, between Farhan Akhtar (now musically touring USA and Canada with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy) and anchor-model Shibani Dandekar.
