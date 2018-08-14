MUMBAI— Vidyut Jammwal, who got a chance to closely encounter elephants for his film “Junglee,” took to Twiter to urge the audience to protect the endangered species on the occasion of World Elephant Day.
Over the course of shooting Chuck Russell’s “Junglee,” Jammwal learned many lessons from the mahouts. The actor trained with the elephant whisperer and the mahout to communicate and interact with elephants. The experience got him closer to nature and helped him understand the gravity of the situation and the pace at which these mammoths are heading towards extinction.
World Elephant Day is an annual global event celebrated across the world on Aug. 12, dedicated to the preservation and protection of elephants. It is meant to create awareness about the plight of elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care and management of captive and wild elephants.
The makers of the film also released a special video, giving a glimpse of the wonderful camaraderie Jammwal shared with the elephants.
“Junglee” is a family action adventure film that revolves around the unique friendship between a man and elephant. Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures, it releases Apr. 5, 2019.
