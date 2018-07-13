MUMBAI—“Memories” will take viewers on a romantic yet nerve-wracking crime drama journey claims filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The show went live on Viu App and Viu.com from Jul. 1.
Rohit Roy and Priyal Gor play the lead characters. Known for its original web content, Viu is all set to introduce viewers to yet another spectacular offering written and directed by Bhatt.
“Memories” is the story of Manav Malhotra, the suave and handsome anchor of a popular news channel, who possesses an extraordinary superpower that makes him a trusted aide of the police department. He has the power to touch any lifeless body and access information about the person’s life including their memories, wishes, experiences, desires and secrets. Manav often helps the police solve challenging cases, but there is a dramatic turn when he becomes involved in a high-profile case – of a girl in coma named Priya.
Speaking on the new series, Vishal Maheshwari, country head, Viu India, said, “At Viu, we are inspired to come up with original series that are extraordinary and attractive to the audience. Our next offering will surely raise the entertainment quotient with its beguiling and engaging storyline.”
Rohit Roy, who essays the role of Manav, series said, “This is certainly one of the most engaging stories that I have heard in a really long time. I am quite sure the audience will enjoy this ride which has thrills, action, drama and romance. I can’t wait to start work on season 2. Personally, it is my best work till date in the digital space, and I am glad my debut is with this fabulous show written by the king of this genre, Vikram Bhatt, on VIU. I am excited to present memories to our Indian audience, and I am sure that this show will be appreciated across the globe irrespective to language.”
Gor, who portrays Priya, quipped, “This one’s my debut in web series, and just like the name suggests, it has been a memorable journey for the entire team. I believe that its exceptional concept will surely keep the viewers hooked.”
Watch the trailer of "Memories" here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.