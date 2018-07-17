MUMBAI—For Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which fall in September, actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza wants people to shun plastic.
Mirza on July 17 tweeted a message for leaders in Mumbai to contribute a bit by eradicating the use of plastics in pandals.
"This year as we approach Ganesh Utsav, it will be incredible to see all our MPs, MLAs and leaders display their solidarity for Swachh Bharat by making our pandals free of plastics and plaster of paris," she wrote.
An activist for a clean and green environment, the actress-producer this year on World Environment Day (June 5) also hosted an awareness programme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in Delhi.
