Part 3 of the Amitabh-Rishi conversation (Read Part 1 and Part 2)
Rishi Kapoor: Do you want me to tell them what happened on the day you had that near-fatal accident on the sets of “Coolie/.”
Amitabh Bachchan: Go ahead.
RK: That day we reached the studio together around 2 pm. Amit-Ji was wearing shorts, really sexy shorts! The first shot was mine, while the second, longer one was being lit up. I had to jump on Goga Kapoor from a height, and it was to be a high-speed shot. Amit-Ji looked up at me and said nothing; he was just watching what was happening, as on the floor tarpaulins had been fixed to cushion my jump.
Just before the shot, an assistant whispered in my ear, “Don’t jump, dive!” This spur-of-the-moment change unnerved me, and I dived down, and managed to scratch my whole face with the abrasive tarpaulin! Amit-Ji bluntly told me that it was my fault and that whatever I did I must know how to do it. And he was right! After that, he did his now-famous shot and later someone came and told me that Amit-Ji was lying in the garden. Prayag Raj (the co-director), Man-ji and I all went out to him, and he told us it was nothing, just some pain in his abdomen. He asked us to resume shooting. So there he was, a man in so much pain, yet he did not give up on the shot!
AB: There is one small story there. Before that day, someone in the unit had asked me to request Man-ji that since we had been shooting for so many days, mostly from 7 am to 11 pm or later, the crew members needed a break. I had told them that it would sound strange, let’s keep working. So when I was lying in pain in the garden, a few unit hands came to me and said, “You are doing beautifully, this way he will announce pack-up!” They actually thought I was pretending to be in pain for the sake of their break!
RK: And I had actually sent him a bottle of Iodex! But the highlight was when Amit-Ji resumed the shooting of “Coolie” after recovering many months later. I remember Man-ji had put in an ad in the newspapers that the shoot of the film was being resumed with Amit-ji at Bandra Reclamation. Man-ji had made no police arrangements, but just got the local ‘dadas’ to look after the crowds!
I remember that every single day the crowds would swell just to see Amit-Ji – I have never seen so many people, they must be probably around a lakh of them! We were all there—Waheeda Rehman-ji, Kader Khan, Satyen Kappoo and me, and Man-ji had designed the same kind of trolley shot that was done before the accident. One lakh people would cheer as one whenever Amit-Ji appeared! And every time Amit-Ji beat Puneet Issar (who was the actor who had inadvertently injured him), there would be uproar! Such was the popularity of this man!
AB: “Naseeb” – that was one more wonderful film we did with Man-ji, with the revolving restaurant climax and all.
RK: I have a story to tell about that.
AB: About us?
RK: No, about someone else! Man-ji would always have this climax song filmed on an extravagant set. Here, the song was “Rang Jamaake Jayenge”, and Amit-ji was dressed as a matador, I was Charlie Chaplin, and Mr. Shatrughan Sinha played a Cossack dancer—excuse me!—a Cossack dancer! Kamal-ji (the choreographer) was rehearsing all of us, but Shatrughan was not bothered, and so we needed retake after retake! So finally Man-ji asked for a tall junior artiste who could dance well and become his duplicate or double.
And so we were dancing away, and Shatrughan would sit behind the camera and keep saying, “Shabash! Shabhash (Good work)!” to us. And after the film released, he took away all the credit also, because people said he danced so well!!
AB: Those were indeed good times!
RK: I also just realized something. In “Kabhi Kabhie” you were my stepfather-in-law. In “Amar Akbar Anthony” and “Naseeb” we were brothers. In “Coolie” we were friends, and in “Ajooba” we were “secular friends.” Now we are father and son. So we have indeed played different relationships in our films!
And as I said before, he flirts with his characters and romances them, so that he is completely into them. He would insist, for example, on talking Gujarati here with everyone on the sets.
