Salman writes a song
Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi filming the final schedule of Ramesh Taurani’s action-thriller “Race 3,” is writing a song in the film – he had last written one in “Wanted” (2009). The romantic track will be filmed in the UAE capital. The film’s team was scouting for a song to go with a romantic sequence when the actor revealed that he had written one. Everyone loved the lyrics he had written, and Vishal Mishra has set it to music. Khan had written the “Most Wanted” song in “Wanted” (2009).
Composer Pyarelal gets emotional with song in ‘Mere Sai’
“Mere Sai” may be a television show that has struck a chord with devotees of Sai Baba all over, but it has a legendary admirer from cinema in composer (Laxmikant-) Pyarelal. Pyarelal, who has scored music for more Hindi films than any other composer, is an ardent devotee of Sai Baba and has also scored “Shirdiwale Sai Baba,’ the hit song from “Amar Akbar Anthony.”
Being a regular viewer of the show and impressed with the lucid narration, Pyarelal expressed a wish to compose a song for this show and approached the makers. After a few meetings, the ace composer created a special song. He then visited the sets and got emotional when he saw the song being filmed, with the backdrop of Shirdi recreated from the earlier times.
Salman’s co-star wants his help
Salman Khan’s co-star in the 1995 flop “Veergati,” Pooja Dadwal, is gravely ill and suffering from tuberculosis. She has been admitted in a city hospital. Unfortunately, she is abandoned by her family, has no way to pay bills and hence is pleading to Khan to help her out.
Dadwal was diagnosed six months ago and tried to Khan. She also sent him a video message. Prior to this, she had been doing casino management in Goa for the several years. Her family (husband and in-laws) abandoned her after learning about her grave condition six months ago. Khan’s fans too have reached out to him on Twitter urging him to help her. Khan is known for his charity work and philanthropy.
Richa Chadha to star in Shakeela’s biopic
Richa Chadha is doing the biopic of Shakeela, one of the biggest actresses from Kerala in the 1990s, who has acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It will tell the tale of Shakeela from when she entered the film business at the age of 16. Soon, Shakeela became a raging success, and her films were not only dubbed in languages across India but also in Chinese, Nepalese and others. Shakeela became a popular figure in the film business at a time popularity was only for the men in the industry dominated by them. The film is being directed by Indrajit Lankesh.
Bungee Jumping causes trouble for Natasha Suri
Natasha Suri, ex-Miss India and actress, who was last seen in the popular web series “Inside Edge” and whose “Baa Baaa Black Sleep,” released recently,
was invited to Indonesia to be the chief guest at the launch of a luxury brand store. Being an avid traveler, once her professional commitment was done, she indulged in some adventure sports.
Suri decided to try Bungee Jumping, but her rope snapped in the middle of the fall. Fortunately, the jump was over a lake, so she fell directly head first into the water and survived the fall. She came out from this mishap with injuries but had to be under observation in a hospital. Suri will only get to travel back once she gets a medical all-clear.
Mahesh Manjrekar to reunite Amol, Naseer
Mahesh Manjrekar will direct his next Hindi film in a long gap, and reunite Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah. The film will be a family drama with a bit of action. Palekar’s last association with Shah was in his directorial, “Paheli” (2005), which had Shah as narrator. They had starred in “Bhumika” (1977) as lovers of Smita Patil, but had no scene together, and were both new to Hindi films. Later they did Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “Khamosh” (1985) and an unreleased film “Nirvaan” directed by Jalal Agha,
Sanjay Dutt in musical comedy
Ajay and Lovel Arora will direct Sanjay Dutt in the musical comedy “Blockbuster” written by Farhad-Sajid, who had penned his “All The Best” and have written so many comedies. The film will be an ensemble cast project produced by Sandeep Singh who made ‘Bhoomi,” Dutt’s comeback film.
Luv Ranjan takes a break
Luv Ranjan, who has written and directed “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” which has just crossed Rs. 100 crore nett in India without a single star presence, wants to take a short break from direction and is now producing an Ajay Devgn-Tabu rom-com that marks the directorial debut of editor Akiv Ali. He will soon plan “Pyaar Ka Punch-Nama 3” and take on the male gender, as he has been bashing the female gender in that franchise and in “Sonu…” as well.
He admits he wanted to make the “PKPN” sequel as a male-bashing one but decided to play safe as he wanted to make his career first. He also calls any franchise “a gulab jamun,” because “After having two, you have to wait a while to have more!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.