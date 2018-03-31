MUMBAI—March 28 happened to be Hrithik Roshan’s elder son Hrehaan’s birthday, and the superstar used this day to post a universal message for millions of his fans.
Written by Roshan himself, the inspiring message encourages people not to be afraid, but do something different, and move ahead. In a special video, he said that there will be problems in life that could make things complex and de-motivate you, but it is important to face challenges and convert weaknesses into strengths.
He also gave the example of a fear he faced earlier in life because he had six fingers on one hand. Narrating a poem in a black-and-white video in a most effective manner, he tweeted, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote. (headphones please)”
Immediately after he shared the video, millions of fans and friends from the industry thanked and applauded the actor for sharing the message. This is not the first time Roshan has sent out a motivating message to his fans. Last time, he spread the message to “Keep going, come what may but not to give up.”
Roshan said, “The seed, the idea got planted in my head. I allowed it to take shape and then allowed it to flow out. That’s all. It’s amazing what happens if you just start with the first step. I guess the message is an outcome of multiple experiences in my life. It was a simple post, but it has connected me to all my fans and friends so wonderfully. I feel gratitude and contentment.”
