MUMBAI— Manoj Bajpayee is said to have a new admirer – none other than Hollywood actress Demi Moore. Bajpayee was in Los Angeles to attend a film festival where his film “Gali Guleiyan” was an opening film. Interestingly, the actor also attended the special screening of his upcoming film “Love Soniya,” organized by the makers, where he met Demi Moore who also is a part of the film.
Moore was “overwhelmed” after watching “Love Soniya” and praised Bajpayee for his performance. After the screening, both the actors spoke about their respective industries and bonded. Bajpayee also gifted Moore DVDs of his films “Aligarh” and others.
