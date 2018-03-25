MUMBAI—Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls "champion."
Khan, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy.
"A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side," he captioned the image.
The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4, and had captioned it: "In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... With my little one on a little holiday."
On the acting front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Aanand L Rai's "Zero," which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
The film will release in December.
