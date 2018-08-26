MUMBAI— If you are up-to-date with your social media news, you must have definitely seen Akshay Kumar host a Road Safety Campaign in an advertisement called, “Yeh Sadak Kya Tere Baap Ka Hai (Does your father own this road)?” The Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha features brand ambassador Akshay Kumar in a quirky campaign ad that will leave you in splits and then make you think about what he is saying.
From brainstorming this unique idea, running back and forth to get approvals by the Ministry to the creation of the advertisement with Akshay Kumar, the team behind this project had put in their sweat and tears to execute this in a fashion they have visualized. This ad also would not have been made possible without the due and outstanding support of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, who actually looked into the entire idea and conceptualization.
Sayali Kulkarni and her team along with Bharat Dabholkar, and associates Divya Radhakrishnan and Kiran Vernekar have contributed to bring this unique concept to life.
In a recent media interview, Kulkarni revealed, “A year back, we were approached by the Ministry to design a road safety campaign that will connect more to the youth than anybody else. They even asked us to sketch the language of the campaign in today’s youth lingo that could go on for long enough to sustain in the minds of people.”
Kulkarni and her team collaborated with Helios Media Production, filmmaker R. Balki, who directed the ad, and his co-productions crew to crack the concept that has now created a roar on the Internet.
Kulkarni added, “Collectively, we shortlisted Akshay Kumar to star in the ad because of his style and charisma. When we met Akshay, he was all in for the campaign even without any monetary gains. While he wanted the ad to be something completely different from other government ads, he also made sure that it is also equally impactful. He asked us to meet R Balki and, together with his crew, we managed to come up with the concept that immediately got approved by the Ministry.”
You only have to watch the ads to know what a whopper impact it has made. As they say, humor is often the best way to spread a serious message.
