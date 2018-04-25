MUMBAI—A biopic on someone current does not just need the right actor for the protagonist’s role, but also well-known faces to portray other public figures or celebrities relevant to him.
In the Sanjay Dutt biopic “Sanju,” Ranbir Kapoor, more through his developed physique, body language and facial expressions, resembles Dutt rather than due to any natural similarity in build or looks. But Hirani revealed the rest of the characters at the teaser launch of the film, admitting that he had never worked before with such an ensemble cast.
Here are the actors who play the other principal characters in Dutt’s life and biopic.
Paresh Rawal is Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s father.
Manisha Koirala is Nargis Dutt, his mother.
Dia Mirza is Maanyataa Dutt, his wife
Vicky Kaushal is Kumar Gaurav, brother-in-law and buddy, producer and co-star in “Naam” and co-star in Dutt’s co-production “Kaante.”
Sonam Kapoor is Tina Munim, now Tina Ambani.
Jim Sarbh is…Salman Khan!
Karishma Tanna is Madhuri Dixit (now Madhuri Dixit Nene)
Boman Irani is Sanjay Gupta
Tabu plays Tabu, the actress who presented Dutt the Best Actor award for “Munna Bhai MBBS.”
And what about Anushka Sharma? She plays a fictitious film journalist who follows Dutt’s checkered life! Of course, we find Richa Sharma, his first wife, missing.
