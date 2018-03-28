MUMBAI—The first stoner comedy film of Hindi cinema has released its trailer Mar. 27. Phantom’s “High Jack,” directed by the debut-making Akarsh Khurana, revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane and a bunch of devastated employees of an airline that is shutting down. They decide to hijack its last flight in a bid to recover some dues and to punish their employer.
Out of luck DJ Rakesh (Sumeet Vyas) travels on the same flight with a bunch of interesting and weird passengers. He accidentally gets the whole plane high, and that results in a series of wacky events. Things take a funny turn when the flight turns into one big party, high in the sky!
The ensemble cast includes Puranjit Dasgupta aka Mantra, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra, Sarthak Kakar, Muzamil Qureshi, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anish John and Aadhar Khurana.
Dasgupta plays Vinit, a security expert who is best at handling stressed hijackers. Sonnalli Seygall, who is a pilot named Dilshaad, has a passion – to handle highjackers, and is a feminist pilot who hates sexist comments. Kumud Mishra is playing the role of Kuku Taneja, whose likes and dislikes are similar to a teenager. Priyanshu Painyuli aka Chaitanya is playing the character of a fraud cricketer who is good at signing autographs and is famous for drooling over girls. This hilarious cocktail of weird characters and weirder events will tickle your funny bone.
“High Jack” also marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films. It hits the screen on Apr. 20. Watch the film's trailer here.
