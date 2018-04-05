NEW DELHI — Producer, author, entrepreneur and former actress Twinkle Khanna, who received the FICCI Ladies Organization Icon Award for ‘Excellence in Conscientious Cinema’ here April 5, said that in order to move forward in life, women have been bending over backward.
Khanna, who has authored books like “Mrs. Funnybones” and “The Legend of Lakshmi,” was honored for her endeavor to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene as the co-producer of the film, “Pad Man,” which aimed at dispelling taboo around menstruation.
President Ram Nath Kovind was the guest of honor at the event held at Vigyan Bhawan and Khanna was among ten women achievers lauded at the 34th annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO Awards.
On the adjustments that women make in their family life, Khanna said: “The problem is that women have been bending over backward in order to move forward. We are constantly doing that and it is time that we stop. Look at what has been happening in all our lives.”
“Whether we are working women or stay-at-home women, child-raising seems to be only a woman’s job. We spend ten years of our lives running to the school, sending their lunch boxes, dressing them as dracula, Hanuman...Why should it be just a woman’s job? Where are the men? Unless they are off fighting wars, they better be there.”
Known for being blunt and taking digs at socio-political issues of the country, does she ever face pressure in times of super-active social media?
“It is not just social media. In the times that we live in, there is pressure from everywhere. Sometimes I do feel that, ‘Oh my God, am I on the right path?’ But my mother has always told me that ‘the reason I sprain my legs is not because of weak ligaments, but because I tend to put my foot in my mouth a lot.”
“But then all my troubles have led me till here, isn’t it?” quipped Khanna, the daughter of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna.
