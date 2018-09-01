Pen India Ltd., Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd. & Intercut Entertainment present
Produced by: Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma & Aarushi Malhotra
Directed by: Navaniat Singh
Written by: Dheeraj Rattan, Vankush Arora & Bunty Rathore
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R.D. Burman, Sanjeev-Darshan, Vishal Mishra, D Soldierz & Sachet-Parampara
Starring: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Mohan Kapur, Paresh Ganatra, Binnu Dhillon, Asrani, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Sharma, Bharat Bhatia Sp. App.: Rekha, Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha
On the face of it, the film purports to glorify Ayurveda at the expense of Allopathy. It starts with graphics stating how traditional medical science in India helped and thus earned the respect of even invaders over centuries, including Britishers. It advocates it as safer, more economical and effective than the foreign system of medicine.
Puran Singh (Sunny Deol) is the last of the medical dynasty, a widower who is straight, honest, and as strong as an elephant. His cure-all in his ‘Khazanchi Dawakhana (which literally translates as “A clerk’s dispensary!”) is his special medicine “Vajrakavach” (in Sanskrit it means the ‘Diamond Armour’). News of this famous herbal potion reaches an unscrupulous pharma giant (Mohan Kapur) from Gujarat, who goes to Puran and asks him to sell the “formula” for a crore.
In a move that should get him disqualified for good as medical practitioner Puran (literally) throws the tycoon out, and the man, now sans one tooth, decides to have his cake and eat it too. The weapon is a surgeon Chikoo (Kriti Kharbanda) who comes to Puran ostensibly to learn Ayurveda. She effortlessly steals the formula, and soon, Puran finds himself facing a criminal case of stealing what is actually his own ancestral legacy. As a reward, Chikoo is given a “clinic” by the villain.
Chikoo, unlike most young surgeons, drinks like a fish, and in this she finds a soulmate in Puran’s disgruntled brother Kaala (Bobby Deol), who after the clock strikes 10, behaves like Dharmendra’s character did in “Sholay,” that is, he indulges in loud, melodramatic, drunken monologues of self-pity.
Ah, yes, that reminds us. Where does Dharmendra fit in here? He is a counsel and Puran’s stubborn tenant Parmar who refuses to move out despite paying only a paltry Rs. 115 as rent! He is a jolly old man who rides singing famous Dharmendra songs with two “apsaras” (beauties from Heaven!) who only he can see and interact with as a born lady-charmer!
When Puran faces the charges, Parmar takes up his case as Puran, Kaala and Puran’s compounder (Binnu Dhillon) move to Gujarat for the duration of the case. They happen to rent a place in the residential complex where Chiku stays. Parmar finds an ex-batchmate in judge Sunil Sinha (Shatrughan Sinha) who, however, has an ax to grind with him. The tycoon’s case has the upper edge until Chikoo gets an attack of conscience and all ends well. By now, the apsaras have disappeared. We are virtually in a different, slightly better if formulaic film, see?
A dated film from the word “go’ there is nothing exceptional to recommend in this caper except for a super-fabulous turn by the increasingly bankable-by-the-film Kriti Kharbanda, and a sincere performance by Sunny Deol. Dharmendra’s energy must be admired. Bobby is not in form and looks wizened. Shatrughan Sinha’s character had immense potential, but in a 3-D (Deols!) film like this, it would not have been politic for them to let a natural scene-stealer overshadow them. Still, Shatrughan impresses.
Nothing else does.
Rating: **1/2
