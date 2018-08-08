MUMBAI— Master re-creator of songs Bhushan Kumar is set for the release of “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and has produced the re-created version of “Urvashi.” The original song composed by A.R. Rahman and written by P.K. Misra for “Humse Hain Muqabala” (1995), the dubbed version of the 1994 “Kaadhalan,” has been now re-created, written and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, and is currently being shot by director Gifty in Mumbai with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Commenting on the same, Kumar said, “The original with Prabhu Dheva was an iconic chartbuster composed by A.R. Rahman. Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated this version as per the tastes of today’s young generation, who will have a blast dancing to this song when it releases.”
He added, “We’ve changed the lyrics, but the hook-line remains the same. The song, however, doesn’t showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. Even the choreography is contemporary.”
“We are shooting on a club set in Film City. We also filmed in a parking lot on Sunday to give the song an underground kind of a feel,” informed choreographer Sanjay Shetty. “Shahid was super-excited and looked like a rock star. “Even Kiara is a fabulous dancer,” he said.
But we must add that this now ubiquitous culture of re-creations in overt mode only demonstrates the facts that:
(a) Today’s music makers and songwriters cannot create at the level of even the Pritam-Irshad Kamil generation, forget the legends, and hence
(b) There is ZERO identification with most of the new ORIGINAL songs.
(c) Add the current obsession with generic rather than situation-wise-perfect numbers and avoiding lip-sync in the name of ‘global appeal’ (sic) and realism (double sic) and we find that film buffs at least IDENTIFY with and appreciate the meat (in lyrics and music) in these reprised numbers, as most of them are used in lip-sync form as “item” songs!
