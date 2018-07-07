MUMBAI—“Everyone’s partied and shimmied to the blockbuster song ‘Swag Se Swagat’ this year. Now, its cult popularity becomes official.” Thus says a special Yash Raj Films release about the popular number from the blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
Officially, it has become the first song from India to touch the massive milestone of 500 million plus views on YouTube.
Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, with a “video” featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with dancers from across the world swaying to its beats, it has been setting new records online since its release. The song became the “Fastest Bollywood Song” ever to clock 200 million, 300 million and 400 million views on YouTube, growing in popularity with listeners worldwide rapidly.
With lyrics by Irshad Kamil and a peppy tune composed by Vishal and Shekhar. “Swag Se Swagat” speaks up for universal brotherhood, peace and love. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant on a picturesque Greek island. The song has over 2 million likes on YouTube, making it the most liked Bollywood song on YouTube.
