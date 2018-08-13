Devansh Doshi (front) and Arpit Chaudhary play the lead roles in “Evening Shadows,” which won the jury award for ‘Best Men’s Feature” at the North Carolina LGBT Film Festival. Indian American author and activist Mohammed Shaik Hussain Ali, one of the producers of the film, said: “I am elated to see that our narration of the journey of a loving courageous mother has been accepted, respected and celebrated.” (photo provided)