“Evening Shadows,” which highlights the struggles for sexual and gender equality in India through a heartwarming story of a gay son and his family, has been awarded the 2018 Jury Award for ‘Best Men’s Feature’ at the North Carolina LGBT Film Festival. Not only that, the film has also been selected to close the festival.
The jury awards are selected by the members of the programming committee.
“This wonderful drama about LGBT people in India is every film festival programmer’s dream,” said Jim Karl, senior director of film programming for the festival. “It’s a relevant and compelling work of cinematic excellence from a community that is generally under-represented at most LGBT fests in the United States.”
The film has been receiving accolades for its subject and its treatment. In June, the 112-minute film received the ‘Celebration of Courage’ award for narrative feature by the Out Here Now: Kansas LGBT Film Festival.
Directed by Indian activist and filmmaker Sridhar Rangayan, the film, produced by Solaris Pictures, is about a gay son coming out to his mother in a small town in southern India. It stars Mona Ambegaonkar, Ananth Mahadevan, Devansh Doshi and Arpit Chaudhary in the lead roles.
“The response to the film has been incredible across the world, frankly much more than we had expected when we made this film,” said Rangayan. “We were quite sure it will touch a chord with mainstream audiences in India, but the way it has been embraced by international audiences has been very heartening.”
Indian American author and activist Mohammed Shaik Hussain Ali, who is one of the producers of the film, said: “I am elated to see that our narration of the journey of a loving courageous mother has been accepted, respected and celebrated.”
After sold-out shows at festivals in Australia, India, Netherlands, Canada, and the U.S., the film is slated to be screened at festivals in China, Peru, Kosovo, and Brazil.
Watch the trailer for “Evening Shadows” here:
