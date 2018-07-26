BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The list of actors transitioning from Indian cinema to Hollywood is short and far from definitive, but Irrfan Khan is certainly one piece of the crossover puzzle. The Jaipur-born actor who made his name in Bollywood films such as “Mujhse Dosti Karoge” and “Paan Singh Tomar” now adds to his Hollywood filmography (“The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Life of Pi”) with “Puzzle,” the U.S. remake of an Argentine hit of the same name.
Khan, to be sure, isn’t the star of the film, but his role as an aloof inventor who doubles as a champion puzzler is one of the most significant pieces of a larger story portraying the life and times of a forty-something homemaker in search of her identity.
“Puzzle” is a coming-of-age film set on a unique, if not rare, path. Coming-of-age stories aren’t usually told through the eyes of a homemaker living in suburban New York with her husband and two sons. Relying upon the otherwise drab and boring world of competitive puzzling is even a rarer storytelling device.
Khan himself is not traditionally cast, portraying a reluctant inventor named Robert who stumbled upon his wealth by mistake. Both the profession (inventor by accident) and name (Robert) are a refreshing casting decision in an industry now obsessed with the roles (or lack thereof) given to thespians of color.
The film’s creative team (director Marc Turtletaub, writers Oren Moverman and Polly Mann) certainly did well in positioning Khan’s Robert as a dry but witty and sometimes comical recluse. He lives in an upscale New York City neighborhood and constantly keeps up with world affairs. What Robert lacks in social skills is well compensated by an insatiable curiosity of the human condition. Robert could have done well as an investigative journalist or a savvy criminal defense attorney. Yet here he is in “Puzzle” as a man who made his wealth via accidental invention, and he takes his puzzle competitions quite seriously.
It is through his passion of competitive puzzling that he meets Agnes, who lives seemingly worlds away in suburban New York. She lives a routine life: attends church, belongs to a woman’s social group, runs the same errands on a daily or weekly basis, and ensures her husband and two sons are fed before they leave the house each morning (and when they return from the family business each evening).
Agnes has two quirky traits: she yearns to visit Montreal and she has strange knack for putting together complex puzzles in record time.
A fated trip to the city to find a new (and challenging) puzzle leads her to Robert, who is in search of a partner to compete in an upcoming puzzling competition (as a doubles team).
The large gulf between Agnes and Robert, from a personality perspective, is obvious from the moment they meet. Agnes is clearly uptight, timid and vanilla, while Robert comes across as a mad scientist who is fascinated with the stranger aspects of human behavior.
Both characters were made for each other, and Khan (along with Kelly Macdonald as Agnes) are up to the task. It isn’t hard to become invested in how Agnes and Robert become intricately tied together, with each character faced with immense risks and tall challenges as they decide what’s best for them.
“Puzzle” is well paced with timely comic relief and subtle but charming character development. The film mimics its title from the get-go - the audience spends most of the film literally putting together the pieces of the story’s own puzzle-building. It’s rare to see films like “Puzzle” nowadays - especially during the busy summer season when moviegoers are mostly drawn to blockbusters or popcorn flicks. Yet “Puzzle” is satisfying in the way it makes you connect to its characters, all the way to the climactic finish.
