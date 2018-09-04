Kal Penn is ready to move on, at least from his current home. The Indian American actor’s contemporary home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., has just gone on the market for a price of $1.5 million.
According to a report on pagesix.com, Penn bought the three-bedroom, three-bath home in Upper Nichols Canyon for $1,165,000 in 2007, the year he was cast as Dr. Lawrence Kutner on “House.”
This mid-century modern three-bedroom/three-bathroom home has over 1,600 square feet and is filled with natural light throughout, according to its description on realtor.com. The home’s other features include a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace, skylights, beamed ceilings, an outdoor entertaining deck and a grassy yard.
The middle bedroom can double up as an office/den or a sitting area off of the master, which has a courtyard spa just outside the door. The house has been upgraded to include a newer AC system, and a wine cellar.
The house is located in a small cul-de-sac on a 4,911-square-foot terraced lot, and privacy is assured thanks to steps leading up to a frosted glass door entrance, adds the pagesix.com report.
