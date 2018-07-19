Maulik Pancholy is ready to harness his literary powers. The Indian American actor is switching gears to write his first novel, “The. Best. At. It.,” which is set to cover a wide range of subjects.
Expressing his “excitement,” the “Sanjay and Craig” star took to Twitter to inform his followers about the book deal.
“So excited to announce this, and to be working with the great @ABBalzer. And many thanks to @jessregel and @intogethermedia. I’m writing a book!!” he wrote.
Pancholy also tweeted a screenshot of a press release that gave fans a little more insight into the subject of the “middle grade” novel.
“‘The. Best. At. It.’ is about a gay Indian American boy growing up in a small town in Indiana, dealing with the shifting dynamics of friendship and bullying in middle school, who has decided that everything in his life will get better if he can just find that one special thing he’s the best at,” the statement read.
The publication is slated for fall 2019.
Bullying is something that Pancholy has stood against for quite sometime now. A member of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under President Obama, Pancholy, while discussing a campaign to combat bullying, had previously stated that “Growing up, sometimes people made me feel like an outsider; I was the perfect storm of nerdy, gay and Indian American. But now, I’ve come to find that those very things that were sometimes used as fodder against me are the things I love the most about myself,” he said.
While launching AAPI’s #ActToChange movement against bullying in 2015, Pancholy spilled his childhood stories in a YouTube video about growing up “weird” and emphasizing what constituted bullying.
“When I was a kid I was scrawny and I had braces and glasses and I was often called a nerd and excluded from the things that ‘cool’ kids were doing,” he recalled. “I was dealing with being gay in a pretty conservative town and sometimes kids made me feel like I was different because I was Indian American…And because they thought some things were different about me, they made me feel like I was weird…And some of you might have it even worse… It’s OK to be weird, but it’s not OK to be bullied.”
Pancholy, a film, television and stage actor, is widely known for playing the role of Jonathan for six seasons on NBC’s award-winning series “30 Rock.” He has also appeared in six seasons of the Showtime series, “Weeds,” and played Neal on the first season of the NBC series, “Whitney.”
Also a voice-over artist, the actor was the voice of Sanjay, the title character in the Nickelodeon animated series, “Sanjay & Craig,” as well as the voice of Baljeet in the Disney animated series, “Phineas and Ferb.”
Recently, he appeared in guest roles on shows like “Elementary” and “Star Trek: Discovery.” (See earlier India-West story here.)
