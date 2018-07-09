Indian actress Malika Sherawat is excited to bring the hit American series, “The Good Wife,” to Indian fans.
The actress, who became immensely popular after her sensuous role in the 2004 drama, “Murder,” will not only produce the CBS show but will also headline it.
In the original show, the title role of Alicia Florrick was played by Julianna Margulies. There is no word yet on the rest of the cast.
Sherawat took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, “So excited to bring @TheGoodWife_CBS to The Indian Audiences :) #TheGoodWife #femaleempowerment.”
The 41-year-old actress was last seen in the 2016 Chinese fantasy drama, “Time Raiders.” In Bollywood, her last film was the 2015 drama, “Dirty Politics.”
“I’m really excited about bringing ‘The Good Wife’ to India and thank CBS for putting their faith in me,” Sherawat told ANI. “I’m really excited about this opportunity. I love the show. It features a fierce and beautifully written female character with enough contradiction, emotional range, and surprise.”
Sherawat added that the show’s “brilliant storyline” and “pioneering female role” made her want to recreate it for India.
The legal and political TV series, which aired on CBS from 2009 to 2016, won the Television Critics Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama and garnered five Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.
The drama starred Margulies as Alicia Florrick, a wife who returns to work as a lawyer after her husband, Peter Florrick, is imprisoned following a scandal.
The show also featured British Indian actress Archie Panjabi in the pivotal role of attorney Kalinda Sharma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.