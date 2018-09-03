MUMBAI— Niharica Raizada, who recently joined Anupam Kher at the celebration of India’s 72nd Independence Day in America, was also spotted shooting for Photo Vogue, a subset of the Italian Vogue magazine in New York.
Working with American professionals, Raizada said, “Today, being an artiste means global recognition. Internet and social media have connected the world. I love working with people from America; I recently got a chance to shoot with Sumit Asija and Brian Clopp.”
Clopp last produced Angelina Jolie’s Netflix film “First they Killed My Father.” “It was a great experience chatting to Brian about the Hollywood system and casting process. Being a producer and a casting director, he has the best of both worlds. He gave me plenty of tips on how one can do films globally,” said the actress.
Ask the difference between the Indian and Hollywood casting processes, and Raizada answers, “There is no difference at all. Films are films, and they are meant to be universal and always will be. If language barriers prevent people from enjoying entertainment, you are losing the point of what films are made for, and you are doing something too niche, and I don’t want to be a part of that. I want to be a part of universal films, films that speak to anyone, anywhere, anytime, and which make people cry and laugh and be happy, even if they are sitting somewhere remote like Timbuktu!”
She also revealed that she was compared with Jennifer Lawrence by Clopp. “However, I must say I found people in America very humble, and they didn’t beat around the bush – you are either shooting, or you are not. The compliment of being called the Jennifer Lawrence of India made me blush!”
The actress will next be seen in “Total Dhamaal” starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.
