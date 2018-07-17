Indian American actress Sujata Day is excited to be serving as the ambassador and spokesperson for the 2019 HBO Visionaries film competition.
The third annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries, the leading short film competition showcasing cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, is currently calling for entries.
“Kicking off the 3rd year of #HBOVisionaries! @HBO + I want to see every dramatic, funny, AWKWARD moment that makes up the APA experience. Get those films in by Nov 14!” Day wrote on Twitter.
The top three winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to premiere their works on HBO (and/or its on-demand, digital and/or social platforms).
Established in 2016, HBO Visionaries provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives of the community. For this year’s competition, HBO is seeking innovative storytellers whose works reflect the modern Asian Pacific American experience.
Judges for the competition include HBO executives and representatives from leading Asian American media organizations, including the Center for Asian American Media, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and Visual Communications.
“HBO Visionaries is a terrific example of a proactive approach towards addressing Asian American representation,” Day, who has also produced, written and directed a number of short films, said in a statement. “Although we’re seeing more APA faces in mainstream films and television these days, it’s also important that our stories are being told authentically and that’s where this competition comes in.”
Day, best known for her role on HBO’s “Insecure,” has appeared in shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Big Breakin’” and “Larry and Lucy.”
For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.hbovisionaries.com. All submissions are due by Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
