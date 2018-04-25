LOS ANGELES — Actor Hank Azaria, who voices Apu on “The Simpsons,” said that he is willing to stop voicing the character following a controversy surrounding the show’s racial stereotyping.
The actor spoke about the stir during his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” reports ew.com.
“I say my eyes have been opened. And I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character, and what their American experience of it has been,” Azaria said.
The character of Apu has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show’s inception. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f)
“… Listening to voices means inclusion in the writers’ room,” he said. “I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers’ room, not in a token way, but genuinely informing whatever new direction this character may take, including how it is voiced or not voiced.”
He followed that up by volunteering to stop voicing the character or taking part in some sort of character evolution.
“I’m perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that’s what ‘The Simpsons’ does. It not only makes sense, but it just feels like the right thing to do, to me,” he said.
Watch his appearance on the show here:
