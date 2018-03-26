The video of her first audition on “American Idol” is being widely shared and if you hear her sing, you’d probably be a fan, too.
With her powerful vocals, 15-year-old Indian American singer Alyssa Raghunandan – it’s pronounced Raa-G-OO, like the sauce,” she told the judges – created something magical when she belted out Ariana Grande’s “Almost Is Never Enough” in front of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie during the premiere of Season 16 of the reality singing show March 11.
Her performance blew all the judges away, especially Katy Perry.
“You sound this good at 15,” she said, “you know your voice is going to grow, it’s gonna grow until like 21. All of my hairs on my legs, I have to go and shave them now. They just grew an inch and a half coz I full-body felt what you were singing.”
“I am a believer in you,” she added to the emotional singer. “You are Top 10.”
“It’s like you’re so easy on the ears,” said Bryan, to which Raghunadan said, “This is all I’ve ever wanted.”
Her perfect rendition helped her win the coveted ticket to “Hollywood” after Richie said: “I’m very excited to see where you’re going to go.”
Raised by a single father, Raghunandan dedicated the song to her father. Her performance was preceded by a short montage of images and video clips with a voice-over by the Orlando, Florida, native in which she says, “My parents were divorced when I was two years old…When my mom left, it was really my dad who stayed to support me constantly.”
She added that she considers him “her best friend, forever,” and he has been there for every audition and every performance through her budding music career. She released her first song, “Leave,” in 2017, which is available on iTunes and Spotify.
The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off in August 2017, as the Idol bus traveled from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, in its pursuit for talent, covering 23 cities across the country. Auditioning was made easier than ever as hopefuls also had the opportunity to submit audition videos online, as well as via select social media platforms using an official tag, #TheNextIdol, cultivating over 300,000 posts.
Raghunandan’s “American Idol” journey started in Orlando, when she stood in line for over 12 hours to sing for a group of producers at Disney Springs, according to WFTV. After getting past the bus tour, she flew to Los Angeles for the “nerve-wracking audition.” She was the second-to the-last contestant to sing that day.
“I told myself that I had to do my best no matter what...to be myself and not to change, and to give myself to the judges,” Raghunandan told the channel.
Watch Alyssa Raghunandan’s performance here:
