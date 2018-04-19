NEW DELHI — Grammy-nominated American rapper Tyga is expected to visit Delhi’s tourist attractions like Qutub Minar and India Gate during his less than 24-hour maiden India trip.
He will arrive in the capital April 20 evening to promote his newly-released album, “Kyoto,” as part of his world tour.
For his visit, event management company White Fox India is going to arrange a Mercedes V Class and a seven spread Indian meal.
The food will include butter chicken, chole bhature, biryani, mango kulfi and more.
The artiste will be doing a quick trip around the city at places like Qutub Minar, India Gate and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib before he hits the luxury pop-up sponsored by Absolut Elyx at The Grand hotel in Vasant Kunj at 1 a.m. April 21.
Arjun Jain of White Fox India said in a statement: “This is Tyga’s first visit to India and though he is here for less than 24 hours, we want to show him around.”
“Luckily his performance will start much later at night giving us enough time to show him a few key spots in the capital.”
The 28-year-old is expected to perform tracks like “AYO,” “Rack city” and “Still Got It” at the Delhi gig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.