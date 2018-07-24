MUMBAI — Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be out of India for a “substantial time” to shoot the NBC medical drama, “New Amsterdam.”
“On my way to New York to act in ‘New Amsterdam,’ a medical drama series. Looking forward to it. Will be out of India for a substantial time. So, will be missing my India but will work very hard to make all of you very proud. Will always need your love, best wishes and blessings,” Kher tweeted early July 23.
In an attached video, he said he will be out of India “for a few months” and that he is “happy to be a part of this great series” which will premiere in September.
“It takes me away from my country for a few months. I will not say I am feeling low, but I am a little nervous and excited... I carry my father’s love... And India, send me your love,” he added.
The actor also shared a few glimpses from “The Accidental Prime Minister,” introducing what he called the “political cast” of the movie.
“The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate project, but director Vijay Gutte has really worked hard. Hope you love our labor of love,” he wrote.
Introducing the entire political cast of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate effort. But our director @GutteVijay has really worked hard. Hope you love our labour of love.🙏@TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/P7jeiTJXtd— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 23, 2018
The political drama is based on the memoir by Indian policy analyst Sanjaya Baru, “The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh.” Kher plays the former prime minister in the movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.