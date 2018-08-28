Los Angeles, Calif.-based Indian American writer/director Sameer Acharya’s new book, “Saraswatichandra,” a retelling of Govardhanram Tripathi’s classic novel, has been published by HarperCollins India.
Tripathi (1855-1907) was born in Gujarat, and was one of the most popular writers and thinkers of his time. His four-volume novel, “Saraswatichandra,” is universally regarded as a classic.
The original story went on to inspire millions of Indians, including Mahatma Gandhi, who referred to the original work as “Imbued with aesthetic delight; the characterization is matchless.” The same story was made into a popular film in 1968 starring Nutan, and was the basis for a very popular TV series produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The book’s major theme is the conflict between tradition and modernity – but the story can also be read as a good, old-fashioned romance from the golden era, according to Acharya.
Set in late 19th century India, this is the story of an educated and spiritual young man whose life is at a crossroads. Betrothed to and in love with Kumud, he nevertheless breaks off their engagement due to escalating familial tensions, and leaves Bombay to learn about his country and seek enlightenment. A series of events leads both Kumud, now married, and Saraswatichandra to an ashram, where they must decide how to go on with their lives … At its heart, this is a novel about an India where tradition and modernity are locked in battle.
According to HarperCollins, in this retelling of Tripathi’s sprawling magnum opus, Acharya makes accessible and brings to life for a modern readership one of Indian literature’s great classics.
As a writer, Acharya has written stories across genres, including comedy, action, and drama. In addition, he has ghost-written two autobiographies for prominent Southern California residents. Acharya also works as a script consultant, reviewing manuscripts and screenplays for aspiring writers.
Acharya has a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA and a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University.
The book is available now in India in paperback, and will soon be released as an eBook to American readers.
