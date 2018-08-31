Even though Netflix would be happy to collaborate with Aziz Ansari on the third season of “Master of None,” the Indian American actor/comedian is not sitting idle waiting for that to happen.
He has announced several stand-up shows in South Carolina and Tennessee. Titled “Aziz Ansari Working Out New Material,” the shows will be held in September at three venues: Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina; the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee; and the Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Ticketmaster’s website describes Ansari as an actor who has made a considerable name for himself with edgy, off-color roles in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and films like “I Love You Man,” but it’s his live stand-up show that really showcases his talents as a funnyman. It describes him as someone who has a “knack for reading his audiences and tailoring his bits accordingly.”
However, this is not the first time that Ansari will be performing since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him in January. He was spotted performing multiple sets at New York’s Comedy Cellar May 9-13. The comedian tested the waters at the Comedy Cellar in those surprise sets.
In January, a 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer accused him of aggressive sexual coercion during a date in an article on babe.net.
Speaking anonymously to the publication, the woman recounted a date with Ansari where she claimed she felt pressured to perform sexual acts with him despite communicating to him in “clear verbal and non-verbal clues” that she wasn’t comfortable doing so. Going by the pseudonym Grace, the woman went on to call the date “the worst night of my life.”
Grace said she decided to come forward with her story after seeing Ansari sport a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards. (Read earlier India-West story https://bit.ly/2Dz5riO.)
