The Australian actress of Indian descent Pallavi Sharda, who got her big Bollywood break opposite Ranbir Kapoor in “Besharam,” has booked a series regular role on the CBS drama pilot, “Murder.”
Sharda will play the role of Dr. Parvati Agrawal in the show from Lin Pictures and Warner Bros. TV.
“I’m so thrilled to be included as part of this stellar cast for this wonderfully crafted pilot,” Sharda wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the fabulous creators and producers for their faith in me! Feeling very grateful.”
Written by Amanda Green, based on the British miniseries and directed by Anthony Hemingway, this new take on the investigative drama, according to Deadline, explores crime through the unique and often-conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family.
Shot like a true-crime documentary, the series, which centers on detectives Mason Garrity (Michael Chiklis) and Ayana Lake (Teyonah Parris), “invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves,” adds Deadline.
Sharda’s character is a meticulous forensic pathologist who sees herself as the final doctor for each homicide victim, reports Deadline, adding that this professional compassion comes at a personal cost, and Agrawal knows all too well that her over-identification with her work can lead her into dangerous territory.
Also seen on the Aussie drama, “Pulse,” Sharda has played key roles in Bollywood films such as “Begun Jaan,” “Hawaizaada” and “Love Breakups Zindagi.”
