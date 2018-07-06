Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is having way too much fun in sunny California; at least that’s what her social media says.
The Indian actress, who married Los Angeles-based Gene Goodenough and shuttles between Mumbai and the City of Angels, took to social media to wish her followers a happy Fourth of July. But it wasn’t her message that attracted a lot of attention; it was the accompanying photo.
Zinta wore a stars and stripes cover-up with bikini print and wrote that she loves her new “home away from home.”
“Happy 4th of July to everyone who celebrates it today. I love my new home away from home,” she wrote. “Husband got me a new American bikini & I thought it’s appropriate to wear it today🤪 #Ting #🇺🇸 #Gene #independenceday #chill #la #sunshine #fireworks #suzie #fun #beach #Smile.”
The quirky dress grabbed a lot of eyeballs, with many fans admiring the actress’ sense of humor. “Hahahaha that’s the funniest dress I’ve ever seen 😂😂 you are so sexy with this one,” wrote one follower. “Haha rockin pz, u pull out everything with so much ease,” wrote another.
The post has been retweeted close to 200 times and has received 4,000 likes.
Meanwhile, Zinta, last seen in “Welcome to New York,” is awaiting the release of “Bhaiyyaji Superhit,” in which she is paired opposite Sunny Deol. The film, also starring Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi, is set to release sometime this year.
