SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — Bollywood’s music director duo of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani rocked their fans at the “Swag Tour” concert here, held July 29 at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, with their high energy and “swag.”
Presented by Urop’s Media Entertainment and Tisha Entertainment Inc., this was their third show of a six-city U.S. tour, for which presenter Rehan Siddiqui set the expectations high by announcing there will be much “dhoom-dhamaka,” judging from the past two shows.
The talented duo are close friends and have been composing music for films successfully for the past 20 years. The Southern California audience was brimming with families and young millennials, many from the Indian American community, reflecting the composer-duo’s popularity among all ages.
Prior to the arrival of the duo, Siddiqui told the audience they had better be prepared to get up and dance continuously, promising that this will be their best musical experience so far. As he spoke, the big screen behind the stage played glimpses of their previous shows full of adrenaline and energy.
Accompanied by a seven-piece orchestra, the star duo, sporting dark glasses, came up running on stage oozing charm and high on swagger and, from the get go, kept the audience on their toes with their peppy compositions. The two looked fit and dapper, with Vishal dressed in black with a green jacket and Shekhar in black T-shirt, jacket and blue jeans.
Throughout their power-packed performance, the singers stayed on stage, singing and dancing nimbly to the beats, their infectious energy and enthusiasm forcing even the reluctant ones in the audience to get up and sway to the beats. Starting with “Om Shanti Om,” they continued with the romantic “Ishqwala Love,” the evergreen hit “Desi Girl,” the fast-paced “Bachna-e-Haseeno,” and following up with the sensuous “Dard-e-Disco.”
Requesting the audience to sit back and enjoy the next segment, Vishal said that for the past few years he has been convincing Shekhar to sing his favorite songs, songs that he loves and those that inspire him. Shekhar, with the spotlight trained on him, sat in front of the keyboard, playing with consummate ease, and began with a medley with Rafi’s iconic “Abhi na jao chodke,” saying all the beautiful girls in the audience will go away after the show and this is his effort to make them stay. He followed this up with “Tere Bina Zindag i Se Koi,” and the soulful “Jo Bheji Thi Dua,” displaying his voice modulation and command over technique. He also paid tribute to the yesteryear music directors and singers with other hit songs.
After this calm interlude, Shekhar invited Vishal onto the stage, who came up with a bang with the popular number “Tune Mari Entry Yaar Dil Ne Baji Ganti Yaar,” driving the crowd into a frenzy. With “Dhoom Machaale” and “Aaja Aaja Dil Ne Chodi,” he goaded the audience not to sit down and keep dancing as he demonstrated the style with “hands up in the air, face crunched and shake up your booties.” And continuing with “Gulabo,” he showcased his rapping skills.
Together the duo invited the local promoters, Urop Soni and Priti Patel of Urop Media, and thanked them for organizing their successful mega shows. By assuring the audience the party is still going on, the two teamed up for the finale with their adrenaline pumping numbers “Ude Dil Befikre,” “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai,” “Swag Se Karenge Sab Sa Swagat,” the sexy number “Sheila Ki Jawani,” and ending with the foot thumping “Chamak Challo.” Outside, caterer Maninder Tej of Dilliwala beckoned them with tasty bhel, samosa chaat and hot masala chai, and groups of people were seen enjoying the delectable treats and discussing the awesome energy of the show.
