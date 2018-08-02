The long-running British sci-fi drama, “Doctor Who,” just dropped the trailer for its Season 11. And fans were surprised to see that Jodie Whittaker, who takes over as the Thirteenth Doctor on the hit show, will now have three companions, one of whom is British Indian actress Mandip Gill.
Offering a taste of what’s in store for BBC One viewers this autumn, the trailer sees the Doctor and her new friends, Ryan Sinclair (Cole), Yasmin Khan (Gill) and Graham O’Brien (Walsh), traveling through space and time.
In her first interview since being cast in the show, Gill gave some hints and teased upcoming stories at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. Describing her character, Gill said: “Yaz is a 19-year-old from Sheffield that meets the Doctor and is in awe of her.” She went on to reveal that the team became her family and that the dynamic between the three friends is “beautiful.”
Gill graduated from the University of Central Lancashire with a B.A. in acting. Her first regular role was in 2012 as Phoebe Jackson on “Hollyoaks.” Other acting credits include “The Good Karma Hospital,” “Love, Lies and Records,” and “Doctors.”
Watch the trailer of “Doctor Who” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.