HAYWARD, Calif. — The Charitable Care Foundation, a San Francisco Bay Area-based non-profit, held its 26th Annual Raas-Garba, Folk and Film Dance Competition and fundraiser March 21 at the Chabot College Auditorium here, which featured over 750 participants in 43 dances. Participants in colorful, resplendent and traditional attires with well-thought out props competed in the classical Raas-Garba, other folk dances and Bollywood style dance categories. Performers, choreographers and directors from myriad dance companies came together to contend in the children, junior and senior categories in the competition.
The participants, primarily from the Indian American community, gyrated with energy and enthusiasm on creatively choreographed numbers to out-dance their competition.
Eager and spirited performances in the children and junior groupings comprised the first half of the program. Complex and fast-paced routines in the senior section continued after an intermission.
The performance of Lord Shiva’s dance of destruction (tandav nritya) by seven well synchronized dancers in the junior Bollywood category was unique and awesome in its concept and execution. The apt use of skulls and tridents as props added to the effect and brought a thunderous response. Another well-liked routine was the Bollywood dance on Vande Matram by Arya Dance Academy’s junior team.
The fervor and passion of the performers on stage was complemented by the cheers and applause of the audience.
The performance of the evening that brought the house down and brought a standing ovation from the attendees was the high energy Raas-Garba showcase by dancers of Gurus of Dance group. The item was choreographed by Aditya Patel in his maiden entry in the CCF competition.
Charitable Care Foundation, whose mission is ‘Service of Humanity is Worship of God,’ is tasked with helping people lead healthy, productive, and self-reliant lives by contributing efforts and resources on local and international causes, particularly in the Bay Area and in Gujarat.
In the last 23 years, the non-profit has distributed more than $25 million around the world for myriad humanitarian services such as medical, surgical and emergency facilities, eye camps, educational and hospital building, housing for senior citizens and food package distributions during floods and cyclone disasters.
“The proceeds of the evening will go to a hospital coming up in Dharampur village in the Valsad district,” said Vinod G. Patel, chairman and donation coordinator of CCF.
A snapshot of the projects that the organization has funded through the years via collaboration with other organizations such as Red Cross, Pratham and others include the Gujarat Earthquake Relief Fund; World Trade Center Disaster Relief Fund; School For Handicapped in Navsar in Gujarat; Educational Project by SMV Sarvajanic Trust in Surat; Gujarat Drought Relief Project; BP Kelavani Mandal in Bardoli in Gujarat; Shree Sarvajanic Vidya Mandal in Astan, Bardoli, Gujarat Cyclone Relief Fund; Orissa Cyclone Project; Kargil Project; Cancer Hospital Building Project in Vadodara; Shri Sardar Smarak Hospital in Bardoli; Gujarat Drought Project; Food for Homeless in Santa Clara County; Navsari Lions Sarvajanic Charitable Trust Hospital; Reusable Clothes Distribution Project; Chamoli Construction Project; Fangani Kelavani Mandal Computer Center in Petlad, Gujarat; and Jivan Jyoti Trust in Amoli, India.
Following is the list of the winners:
CHILDREN
Group Name
Item #
Bollywood
3
AERODANCE
1
2
STARRZ DANCE ACA OF PERFORMING ARTS
6
1
ARYA DANCE ACADEMY
4
Folk
2
AERODANCE
9
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
7
RAAS
2
XPRESSIONS
2
1
AERODANCE
11
Garba
3
AERODANCE
5
2
XPRESSIONS
13
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
3
JUNIOR
Item #
Bollywood
3
ARYA DANCE ACADEMY
19
2
GURUS OF DANCE
17
1
AERODANCE
20
Folk
2
SAHIYAR DANCE GROUP
18
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
16
RAAS
3
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
40
2
AERODANCE
33
1
SANGEET
14
Garba
2
SAHIYAR DANCE GROUP
31
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
36
SENIOR
Item #
Bollywood
2
AERODANCE
24
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
42
Folk
2
XPRESSIONS
39
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
30
RAAS
2
NUPUR FOLK DANCES
38
1
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
23
Garba
2
AERODANCE
29
1
SANGEET
35
Overall Costume
AERODANCE
33
Choreography
NUPOOR DANCES, SAN RAMON
42
