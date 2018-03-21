PixStone Images, a full service visual effects studio based in Chennai, India, has been recognized for its work in the latest Hollywood blockbuster, “Black Panther.”
Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the 2018 superhero film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danule Kaluuya, and Danule Kaluuya.
And not just “Black Panther,” PixStone, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and an experienced team of artists, has been involved with several projects over the past three years.
“Black Panther,” so far, the highest grossing film of 2018, has received a lot of praise for its breathtaking visual effects sequences and PixStone is ecstatic about having its contributions highlighted officially.
“We are elated to be part of a highly successful movie from an industry leader like Marvel Studios,” Srinivasan S, CEO of PixStone Images, said in a statement. “We have worked on the movie in partnership with Method Studios, a global visual effects company. Our partnership allows us to work on such large scale visual effects films and provides us with a platform to showcase our talent.”
“Working on such films and being credited for it is a matter of pride for our organization and our artists are thrilled that their work is recognized. We arranged for a special show for the entire staff to watch the film,” he added.
(0) comments
