Indian American comedian Aparna Nancherla, currently playing Grace, the belabored HR rep on the Comedy Central show, “Corporate,” is now also delighting viewers on Netflix.
The second season of the streaming service’s half-hour comedy specials, “The Standups,” released recently, and Nancherla is among the six standup comics chosen by Netflix to feature in it.
In “The Standups,” comedy’s freshest voices take the stage in Los Angeles, to create specials packed with sly jokes, hilarious anecdotes and awkward confessions.
The New York-based young comedian has been in the game for ten years now. Nancherla has also performed standup on HBO’s “Two Dope Queens,” and was the voice of Hollyhock on the most recent season of the animated series, “BoJack Horseman.” Her other acting credits include “Crashing,” “Master of None,” “Love,” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”
She created waves in 2016 with her debut album, “Just Putting It Out There,” on Tig Notaro’s label.
Nancherla, who was named one of “The 50 Funniest People Right Now” by Rolling Stone in 2017, will also show off her comedy chops in the upcoming Paul Feig mystery thriller, “A Simple Favor.”
An experienced improviser, having studied at Washington Improv Theater, the Upright Citizen’s Brigade in both New York and Los Angeles and the Groundlings, as well as Lesly Kahn’s school of acting, previously, Nancherla was also associated with two late-night shows as a writer and a performer: “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
She has made appearances on “Conan” on TBS, “Adam DeVine’s House Party” on Comedy Central, Netflix’s “The Characters,” “VH1’s “I Love the 2000s,” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” among others.
Watch the trailer of “The Standups” here:
