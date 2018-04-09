NEW YORK — “The Simpsons” has briefly addressed criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner, Apu, but Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu, who helped spark a conversation about the character, has called the show’s response “sad.”
The April 8 episode featured Marge sharing her favorite childhood book with her daughter, Lisa. Marge realizes it’s more racist and offensive than she remembered and attempts to edit it as she reads.
Lisa reacts to the story saying, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” A photo of Apu appears and Marge says, “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” and Lisa adds, “if at all.”
Kondabolu wrote the documentary, “The Problem With Apu,” about how marginalized groups are represented in pop culture. He called the episode a “jab” at progress.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Soon after the episode aired, Kondabolu took to Twitter to voice his displeasure. “Wow. ‘Politically Incorrect?’ That’s the takeaway from my movie and the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad,” Kondabolu tweeted.
In a separate tweet, he wrote: “In ‘The Problem with Apu,’ I used Apu and The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups and why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress.”
Commenting on some people’s perception that “The Simpsons” is an equal-opportunity offender that mocks various ethnicities and cultures, Kondabolu had previously told AP: “If you only have a handful of representations, each one counts more because that’s the only thing you get. If you’re a middle-aged white dude, you can be anything. You can be a detective, you can be the crook. You can be the president, you can be the assassin. Brown people, on the other hand, come in two options: either crafty terrorists or clerks and cab drivers.”
In the documentary, which debuted on TruTV in the fall of 2017, Kondabolu confronts his long standing “nemesis” Apu Nahasapeemapetilon – better known as the Indian convenience store owner on “The Simpsons.” Kondabolu questions how this controversial caricature was created, burrowed its way into the hearts and minds of Americans and continues to exist – intact – 28 years later. He also talks about how the voice of Apu, by Hank Azaria, is problematic. “A white guy doing an impression of a white guy making fun of my father,” is how he describes it in the feature-length documentary, which features interviews with other Indian American performers, including Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Aasif Mandvi and Hasan Minhaj, who share their own distaste for Apu (see earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f).
