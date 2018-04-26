From an up-and-coming artist to becoming a force to be reckoned with, Hasan Minhaj is among the few Indian Americans who are shaking the entertainment world. And now comes the latest proof of his talent being recognized and celebrated.
Minhaj’s first standup special on Netflix has earned him a big honor. The Indian American actor/comedian has been declared the winner of a Peabody Award in the entertainment category for “Homecoming King.”
The annual awards from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia “honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media.”
The senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” shares personal stories about racism, immigrant parents, prom night horrors and more in this standup special.
Minhaj delivers much more than a hilarious stand-up comedy special, according to the Peabody Awards board of jurors. “‘Homecoming King’ is a deeply personal memoir — part Richard Pryor, part Spaulding Gray — that covers the struggles of the immigrant experience, encounters with stereotypes and raced expectations, and intergenerational acceptance, while using comedy to invite empathy, caring, and understanding,” they said.
Peabody Awards announced the win on Twitter stating, “To @HasanMinhaj and @NetflixIsAJoke goes a #Peabody for ‘Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,’ a 2017 standup special that uses comedy to invite empathy, caring, and understanding.”
Retweeting the news of the win, Minhaj wrote: “Unbelievable. We did it baby!!!” with an emoji of three hands folded.
The comic who killed it at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., is readying to host his own 32-episode weekly comedy show on Netflix. This gig has made him the first Indian American to front a show on the streaming site (see India-West story here).
Minhaj is also set to host the 77th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony, which will be held May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
The HBO comedy/drama series, “Insecure,” which features Indian American actress Sujata Day, also registered a win in the Entertainment category.
Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” starring Neil Patrick Harris, and in which actor Aasif Mandvi has a recurring role, won for children and youth programming.
