“A Suitable Girl,” a documentary exploring the institution of arranged marriages in India, made its debut at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. Now, after being screened to positive reviews at several film festivals over the past year, this film by Indian American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sarita Khurana, is debuting on Amazon Prime March 30.
The close to 100-minute documentary fetched Mundhra and Khurana the ‘Albert Maysles Best New Documentary Director Award’ at the Tribeca Film Festival, which described their success doing something that many documentarians can only attempt: “Taking a topic that many outsiders misunderstand and laying it beautifully bare.”
In the film, Ritu, Dipti, and Amrita represent the new India: educated, financially stable, and raised with a mix of traditional and contemporary values in the urban cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, they have access to the world in ways their mothers did not. Yet their lives take a dramatic turn when the pressure to settle down and get married hits. Career aspirations become secondary to the pursuit of a husband, and the women struggle with the prospect of leaving their homes and families to become part of another.
“We did have a strong point of view about the way these patriarchal institutions run and how women are expected to make the sacrifices, and that is true not just in India but everywhere in the world,” Mundhra told India-West in an earlier interview (see interview here). “Though the world has opened up in so many ways in the last generation or two, there are still many ways women are expected to sacrifice and are being held back by patriarchal institutions.”
Documenting the arranged marriage and matchmaking process in vérité over four years, the film examines the women’s complex relationships with marriage, family and culture, the many nuanced ways society molds them into traditional roles, and a rarely-seen portrait of India’s urban middle class.
“We tried to be very objective about it,” Mundhra, also attached to the film as a screenwriter, told India-West. “We didn’t want to pass judgment because we see a lot of value in them, but it’s more difficult and complex and sacrifices are made by women to be a part of it.”
Prior to “A Suitable Girl,” Mundhra produced “Bomb the System,” a 2004 Independent Spirit Award nominee for ‘Best First Feature,’; and the SXSW Audience Award-winning feature film, “Waterborne.” She also co-produced “Punching at the Sun,” an official selection of the 2006 Sundance Film Festival, as well as over one dozen award-winning short films.
Khurana’s prior work includes the experimental narrative short, “What Remains,” which screened at festivals internationally. Her 2004 ground-breaking documentary, “Bangla East Side,” on 9-11 and Muslim youth in New York City, won a New York Times production grant, and was later distributed by Third World Newsreel.
