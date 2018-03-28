MUMBAI—The Hindi trailer of “Deadpool 2” smashes records in India. After “Deadpool”’s spectacular opening and super-hit run at the box-office in 2016, “Deadpool 2” is one the most awaited films of this year. Not only did the recently- released English trailer go viral, but as a special treat for desi fans, Fox Star India released a Hindi dubbed version recently, and if the reactions to the trailer on social media are anything to go by, fans are more excited about the hilarious local version full of Indian masala!
From declaring love for “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan” and references to “Dangal,” “Bahubali” and “Sultan” to talk about a chocobar, a pyjama and its ‘naada’ (cord) and elastic, as well as the use of the Hindi expletive “Ch****e,” the trailer is being hailed as one of the best dubbed Hindi trailers till date.
In fact, it has created history by being the only Hindi trailer of a Hollywood film that is trending on the top on YouTube. Within 24 hours, it is the most liked trailer of all time for a Hollywood film in India on Youtube and has crossed over 50000 likes which is the record.
The film is about the wisecracking mercenary Deadpool battling the evil and powerful Cable and other bad guys to save a boy’s life. The movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in lead roles, is set to release on May 18.
Watch the film's trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.