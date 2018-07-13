Indian American conservative writer and filmmaker, who was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump, has now made a film based on the president.
Called “Death of a Nation,” the film, which compares Trump to President Abraham Lincoln, will open in theaters Aug. 3. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently.
“Lincoln was elected to unite a country and stop slavery. Democrats smeared him; went to war against him; assassinated him. Now, their target is Trump,” D’Souza says in the voiceover at the beginning of the trailer.
“They say he’s killing America…they say he’s a racist…and a fascist. Who are the real racists, fascists?” he goes on to ask.
The trailer shows an actor portraying Adolf Hitler, reenactments of Nazi rallies, and Civil War, showing black slaves being mistreated by white men.
“A nation dies when its people are not free,” D’Souza adds.
According to the film’s official description, “Death of a Nation” cuts through “progressive big lies to expose hidden history and explosive truths through stunning historical recreations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy.”
In the past, D’Souza has helmed three political documentaries: “2016: Obama’s America”; “America: Imagine a World Without Her”; and “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” All of these controversial films reaped rich dividends.
D’Souza was convicted in 2014 on campaign finance fraud charges and sentenced to five years’ probation. Former Indian American U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara led the investigation into D’Souza, who was charged with using straw donors to illegally funnel $20,000 to the 2012 U.S. Senate campaign for New York Republican Wendy Long. President Trump pardoned the high-profile Indian American May 31. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
Watch the trailer for “Death of a Nation” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.