Hollywood has separate rules for conservatives and liberals, believes Donald Trump, Jr., and to prove that, he highlighted the different treatments meted out to Indian American actor Aziz Ansari and Roseanne Barr.
“I’m sure they’re chomping at the bit to give Rosanne and other conservatives a second chance… right? Yet another example of the rules only applying one way. At least they’re consistent. Take note,” Trump, Jr. wrote on his Twitter account July 30.
His comment came after Variety quoted Cindy Holland, head of original content at Netflix, as saying that the streaming service has “certainly given some thought’ to a third season of “Master of None.”
“We certainly would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ with Aziz,” she said.
Fans were largely divided into two camps after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the actor/comedian in January. In an article on babe.net, an anonymous woman accused Ansari of aggressive sexual coercion during a date. In response to the article, Ansari issued a statement saying that he believed “the sexual activity was consensual” and that he was “surprised and concerned” when he learnt that it was not the case for her. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
In May, ABC cancelled Barr’s hugely-popular show, “Roseanne,” after she tweeted a racist comment about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.
ABC and Netflix are two separate media houses and decisions taken by one are not necessarily reflective of the other.
