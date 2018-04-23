Filmgoers at the 2018 Tiburon International Film Festival will be able to get a closer look at the famous Pushkar fair through Indian director Kamal Swaroop’s film, “Pushkar Myths,” which captures the Rajasthan city before, during and after the annual fair, and juxtaposes visuals in such a manner as to establish an actually existing mythical universe.
The event, held annually, turns the town and the desert surrounding it turn into a sprawling fun fair with Ferris wheels and carousels, music, from folklore to rock, and colorful dance performances. Thousands of people pour in from villages in the whole region to trade camels, horses, and cattle.
Two other films with Indian connections are featured on the lineup: Joao Canziani’s 10-minute documentary “Pehelwani,” and Shashwat Gandhi’s 15-minute-long film, “500 Rupees.”
“Pehelwani” is a fascinating story of a group of young men that practice the ancient art of ‘pehelwan,’ or mud wrestling, at the Bhuteshwar Akhara in the town of Mathura, India. Viewers get to witness the strict yet ultimately joyous way these men live, the tight bond they have with each other, and the reverence for the soil they wrestle upon.
Starring Kashish Bharti, Pradeep Bajpai, Mithese Mahadevan, and Rahul Yadav, “500 Rupees” centers around Sarita, an innocent teenage girl who lives in a dingy chawl of the ‘90s Bombay, and works as a part-time prostitute. She seems oblivious to the grim reality of her job and focuses on the prospect of enjoying the car rides her rich customers offer when they pick her up.
The festival runs from April 20 through April 27.
For more information, visit tiburonfilmfestival.org.
