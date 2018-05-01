A heritage documentary about magnificent temples, splendid forts and beautiful lakes ruled over by a warrior civilization called “Kakatiya” dynasty in the ancient Southern Indian district of Telangana has been collecting several national and international honors.
Titled, “Chiseled,” this documentary by New York-based Indian American director/screen writer Ram Alladi pays homage to the architectural and sculptural achievements of the Kakatiya dynasty (1163-1333 CE) and the majesty of the region.
This film brings the ancient world to life with cinematography that showcases earthquake proof sandboxes, fort entrances forged out of a single stone, detailed carving of the deities and mythical animals, and rain harvesting tanks, among others, which allows the viewers to understand the incredible engineering and building skills of the Kakatiyas.
“Chiseled’ is IMDB’s ‘highest rated documentary with country of origin India.’
Among the awards that “Chiseled” has won include the ‘Best Historical Documentary Film’ award at ONIROS Film Awards, Aosta, Italy; ‘Best Documentary Film’ and ‘Best Music Score’ honors at Virgin Spring Cine Fest; and the ‘Best Travel Film’ award at Cult Critic Movie Awards.
The documentary, which was a semi-finalist at the Los Angeles Cine Fest, was also officially selected to be screened at festivals, including Ogeechee International History Film Festival in Statesboro, Georgia, and Feel the Reel International Film Festival in Glasgow, U.K.
