The University of Connecticut’s Women’s Center recently hosted its annual screening of Lunafest, a traveling film festival of short films by, for and about women, and Indian American filmmaker Uttera Singh’s short film, “Fanny Pack,” was in the lineup.
The short film is a comedy about a young Indian American woman – played by Singh – who wants to follow her dreams and a fanny pack-clad Indian father – portrayed by “Seinfeld” fame actor Brian George – who chases his daughter through an airport hoping that she will follow him.
Traditional values and modern dreams collide in this close to ten-minute short in which Priya (Singh) attempts to elude her “controlling” father and board a plane in pursuit of a less conventional future.
And not just Lunafest, “Fanny Pack,” has been screened at various film festivals across the U.S.
Though comical in nature, the film also throws light on the culture of racism in the U.S. As Priya stands in line to pass through a TSA security checkpoint at an airport while trying to avoid her father, one Caucasian woman tells her, “In our country, we have rules,” to which she responds: “This is my country.”
In another scene, as Priya’s dad goes through security screening, a co-passenger spots a string of floss hanging from his fanny pack, which she announces to be a “fuse.” Another flyer screams, “bomb.” And lo and behold, in a flash of a second, her father is pinned to the ground by the security personnel, and the two are grounded by the TSA.
“At a time when there is so much hate around us, I wanted to use humor to change perception and create a sense of unity — we’re all in this craziness together. We all dream of co-existing in love and freedom, in a safe world,” Singh said of her film during a press release, reports The Daily Campus.
The Los Angeles-based Singh is an MFA graduate of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. She is the recipient of the Ryan Murphy Diversity Fellowship.
Her one-woman show, “Indian Lady Shakespeare Wears Underwear,” premiered in Los Angeles in the fall of 2017. Singh was chosen as one of the directors on the USC/James Franco feature film, “Mad Whale,” starring Camilla Belle, Dominic Rains, Summer Phoenix and James Franco.
She also starred in Meenakshi Ramamurthy’s Web series, “THE FOB & I.”
