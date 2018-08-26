Gujarati festival

Over 5,000 Indian Americans attended the first Vadilal International Gujarati film festival that was held Aug. 3-5 in Edison, New Jersey. (Shyamal Modi photo)

The Vadilal International Gujarati film festival, which aims to promote Gujarati culture and cinema, made its debut Aug. 3 in Edison, New Jersey.

The three-day fest, which saw the screening of over 23 films and documentaries, was attended by over 5,000 Indian Americans.

The festival commenced Aug. 3 with a lamp lighting ceremony by city dignitaries. About 1,000 film fans came out to watch the opening night film, “Reva.” The entire star cast of the team was present during the screening, which was followed by a Q and A. On the same night, another film, “Sharato Lagu,” made its U.S. premiere.

Day two of the fest saw some more screenings and a workshop on the current trends in the Gujarati film industry. The workshop was conducted by actress Sujata Mehta, writer Madhu Rai and directors Paresh Naik and Latesh Shah.

The National Award-winning film, “Dhh,” closed the festival Aug. 5. The screening was followed by an awards ceremony at Royal Grand Manor in New Jersey.

The awards were declared in 18 different categories, and the winners of the awards are as follows:

Best Documentary Film

Baheroopi

 

Best Short Film

Rammat Gammat

 

Best Screenplay

Jitendra Parmar

Fera Feri Hera Feri

Best Story

Krishnadev Yagnik

Karsandas Pay and Use

Best Dialogues

Chinmay Purohit

Oxygen

Best Cinematography

Daniele Botteselle

Bhanwar

Best Editor

Roopang Acharya

Ratanpur

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Hemang Shah

Karsandas Pay and Use

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Mithil Jain

Superstar

Best Supporting Actor Female

Ketaki Dave

Pappa Tamne Nai Samjay

Best Supporting Actor Male

Manoj Joshi

Pappa Tamne Nai Samjay

 

Jimit Trivedi

Gujjubhai Most Wanted

Best Music

Sachin Jigar

Love Ni Bhavai

Best Actor Female

Sujata Mehta

Chitkar

 

Deeksha Joshi

Karsandas Pay and Use

Best Actor Male

Mayur Chauhan

Karsandas Pay and Use

Best Director

Dipesh Shah

Chal man Jeetva Jaiye

 

Rahul Bhole - Vinit Kanojia

Reva

Most Popular Film

Gujjubhai Most Wanted

 
 

Chal Man Jeeetva Jaiye

 

Best Film

Reva

 

Vaadilal Icon of the Year

Malhar Thakar

 

It was announced that the 2019 festival will be held in Los Angeles, Calif.

