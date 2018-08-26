The Vadilal International Gujarati film festival, which aims to promote Gujarati culture and cinema, made its debut Aug. 3 in Edison, New Jersey.
The three-day fest, which saw the screening of over 23 films and documentaries, was attended by over 5,000 Indian Americans.
The festival commenced Aug. 3 with a lamp lighting ceremony by city dignitaries. About 1,000 film fans came out to watch the opening night film, “Reva.” The entire star cast of the team was present during the screening, which was followed by a Q and A. On the same night, another film, “Sharato Lagu,” made its U.S. premiere.
Day two of the fest saw some more screenings and a workshop on the current trends in the Gujarati film industry. The workshop was conducted by actress Sujata Mehta, writer Madhu Rai and directors Paresh Naik and Latesh Shah.
The National Award-winning film, “Dhh,” closed the festival Aug. 5. The screening was followed by an awards ceremony at Royal Grand Manor in New Jersey.
The awards were declared in 18 different categories, and the winners of the awards are as follows:
Best Documentary Film
Baheroopi
Best Short Film
Rammat Gammat
Best Screenplay
Jitendra Parmar
Fera Feri Hera Feri
Best Story
Krishnadev Yagnik
Karsandas Pay and Use
Best Dialogues
Chinmay Purohit
Oxygen
Best Cinematography
Daniele Botteselle
Bhanwar
Best Editor
Roopang Acharya
Ratanpur
Best Actor in a Comic Role
Hemang Shah
Karsandas Pay and Use
Best Actor in a Negative Role
Mithil Jain
Superstar
Best Supporting Actor Female
Ketaki Dave
Pappa Tamne Nai Samjay
Best Supporting Actor Male
Manoj Joshi
Pappa Tamne Nai Samjay
Jimit Trivedi
Gujjubhai Most Wanted
Best Music
Sachin Jigar
Love Ni Bhavai
Best Actor Female
Sujata Mehta
Chitkar
Deeksha Joshi
Karsandas Pay and Use
Best Actor Male
Mayur Chauhan
Karsandas Pay and Use
Best Director
Dipesh Shah
Chal man Jeetva Jaiye
Rahul Bhole - Vinit Kanojia
Reva
Most Popular Film
Gujjubhai Most Wanted
Chal Man Jeeetva Jaiye
Best Film
Reva
Vaadilal Icon of the Year
Malhar Thakar
It was announced that the 2019 festival will be held in Los Angeles, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.