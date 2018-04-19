Even though Indian American contestant Alyssa Raghunandan was among the judges’ favorite on “American Idol” right from the beginning, and did her best to showcase her talent, she was sent home on the April 16 episode.
The 16-year-old from Orlando, Florida, who made it to the Top 24 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2I66isj), wowed the judges in the Top 24 solo performance round April 15 when she rendered a near-perfect cover of “Stay” by Rihanna. She amazed not just the judges but the entire studio audience.
Luke Bryan said Katy Perry had always been her champion. “You didn’t have me until tonight,” he said, to which Raghunandan said it had been her goal to impress him.
Perry said she doesn’t have enough time to tell her how good she is.
“You’ve got it,” Lionel Richie said. “You’ve got your confidence. You’ve got everything. Just bring it to the table.”
But her magic didn’t quite work in the next round.
On April 16, the contestants took the stage to sing celebrity duets with music professionals. At the end of the show, five singers were eliminated, and Raghunandan, a sophomore at Lake Nona High School, was one of them.
She sang with musician Banners, performing a duet of Coldplay’s “Yellow.” But this time around, her performance did not resonate with the judges.
“Your tone is just spectacular and you are finding your flow in your body, just give it a couple more notes the next time you sing,” said Perry.
Richie said she needs to figure out what makes her stand out.
“No matter what happens to you in this competition, you have all the tools. Just keep delivering your style but also dig in,” said Bryan.
Watch Raghunandan’s cover of “Stay” by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.